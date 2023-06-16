Rental business in Hagerman helps fill a community need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Just in time for the summer weather a new place in Hagerman is hoping to address a need in the community.

Known for its amazing recreation, the town doesn’t have a place where locals and visitors can get things like scooters and water gear.

So, a local family decided to open up Hydro Hustlers.

It’s a one-stop-shop for renting recreation gear. Something that should fill a much needed gap.

Owner Rennick Moore says, “This town doesn’t really have a lot of activities to do besides outside and outdoor activities so i decided to think outside the box to bring outdoor activities to people can enjoy. So like renting Ebikes or Escooters or paddleboards and all that stuff.”

