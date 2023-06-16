Rental business in Hagerman helps fill a community need

By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Just in time for the summer weather a new place in Hagerman is hoping to address a need in the community.

Known for its amazing recreation, the town doesn’t have a place where locals and visitors can get things like scooters and water gear.

So, a local family decided to open up Hydro Hustlers.

It’s a one-stop-shop for renting recreation gear. Something that should fill a much needed gap.

Owner Rennick Moore says, “This town doesn’t really have a lot of activities to do besides outside and outdoor activities so i decided to think outside the box to bring outdoor activities to people can enjoy. So like renting Ebikes or Escooters or paddleboards and all that stuff.”

For more information on Hydro Hustlers, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Idaho State Police investigating two-vehicle collision
The Jerome County Prosecutor was arrested in Oregon after being charged with assault and...
Jerome County Prosecutor released from Oregon jail
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash

Latest News

Windsor's Nursery in Kimberly is celebrating two anniversaries this year.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Windsor’s Nursery
Governor Little and State Superintendent Critchfield release new history curriculum for Idaho schools
Thursday evening's online weather update {6/15/2023}
Forrest LeBaron is beginning to build tiny homes as people across the country are opening tiny...
Tiny Home momentum continues to grow; a local builder is getting in on the action