KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s gardening season around the Gem State and for Windsor’s Nursery in Kimberly it is also their fortieth anniversary in this week’s salute to Idaho agriculture.

Windsor’s nursery opened in 1983 as a landscaping business started by Benny Windsor and his wife Connie. The two ran the business for multiple years strictly for landscaping and every year they would put up flower stands for Mother’s Day. The two also had children, one of those being daughter, Jamee.

As a scholarship college athlete in cross country and track majoring in architecture, Jamee’s only experience in the family business to that point was mowing lawns.

However, nagging injuries forced her to retire, and she moved back to the Magic Valley right as her parents were looking to expand the landscaping business into something more along with her then-fiancée Ryan.

Together, they all opened the nursery portion in 1998.

“My knees gave out, so I had to come home, and I was like ‘I’ll just come home and start the retail nursery with everyone,’” Jamee Muchow, owner of Windsor’s Nursery said. She continued.

“It was a blessing in disguise because I was able to be with my dad for the first year of our business. I didn’t know anything about anything, and I was self-taught, but I have since gone to classes and all sorts of stuff since then and learned everything with the trade.”

Unfortunately for the family, her father and founder of Windsor’s Landscaping and Nursery was diagnosed with brain cancer and passed away. Just one year after the nursery’s opening.

The outpouring of community support helped the family and their business more than they knew.

Windsor’s Nursery may not have made many changes in the years following Benny’s passing, but their goal to carry on his legacy has never changed. This year, the landscaping business is celebrating forty years and the nursery is celebrating their twenty-fifth year and it is still a family affair.

“I work side by side with my husband I sign his paycheck is what I like everybody to know,” Muchow said. “My mother is not involved as much but she is still the owner with us in this business. And I have a thirteen-year-old boy and seventeen-year-old girl and they work here with us [as well].”

The nursery is in the middle of expanding to add a full outdoor event center that is being built fully by the landscaping staff.

The event center will include a place to hold concerts and other fun events, and the nursery expects that to be completed by the fall and hopefully open for next year.

