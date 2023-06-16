Twin Falls Pickleball brings in record number of participants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The fifth annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Bash pickleball tournament is in full swing at Frontier Park.

With the addition of six new pickleball courts this year, doubling the number of courts available from previous years, there are over 150 players. Tournament Director Jill Skeem says this is a record for the event.

Revenue from the event will help the Twin Falls Pickleball Association put funds toward improving Frontier Park.

“Money will go towards the things that the association needs and in the past we’ve put $10,000 towards lights, we put $5,000 towards the Rotary (Twin Falls Rotary Club) bathroom project at Frontier Park to redo the bathrooms. I think our money right now is going to be raised for more amenities in the park,” said Tournament Director Jill Skeem.

Fundraising aside, Pickleball is a great way to exercise, socialize, and have fun, whatever age or physical ability.

“It’s a really good family type of thing because you can be any level and play,” said participant Sherri Tindall. “My husband and I just started playing and we’re in our 60s.”

The action got underway Thursday morning with women’s doubles. The tournament continues Friday (men’s doubles) and Saturday (mixed doubles) starting at 8 a.m. There will be food trucks at the venue Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.