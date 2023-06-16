Two life jacket loaner stations installed at Murtaugh Lake

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New life jacket loaner stations were installed Friday morning at Murtaugh Lake.

The Idaho Parks and Recreation Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Twin Falls County Officials gathered at Murtaugh Lake to install two life jacket loaner stations.

Idaho Parks and Recreation Department has installed a lot of these life jacket loaner stations across the state, in an effort to help decrease any incidents of drowning or other injuries on the water.

“I believe that when they actually see these life jacket loaner stations, it actually puts that reminder in their head to wear their life jackets,” said Jessica Smith with the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Lt. Daron Brown says the law is that children 14 and younger must be wearing their life jacket at all times when on a motorized or unmotorized vessel.

For those over 14, they must have their life jacket within a few feet of them.

“This is absolutely necessary here, the main goal is to provide a safe environment and help keep our public safe right, and that’s why this life jacket, or these two life jacket stations are going in here,” said Lt. Daron Brown with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

They are only loaner stations, so you must return your life jacket to the station after you are done with it.

They have installed these loaner stations at other locations such as Centennial Park, in Hagerman, and at the Twin Falls Power Station Park.

