CSI’s Allen, Steed qualify for CNFR short go

Both Golden Eagles have a chance to win a national championship Saturday(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASPER, Wyoming (KMVT/KSVT) — A College of Southern Idaho cowboy and cowgirl will compete for a national championship Saturday.

At the College National Finals Rodeo, in Casper, Wyoming, CSI freshman bareback rider Sage Allen has put together three solid scores (78.5, 82, 72.5) and is fourth entering Saturday’s short go-round with 233 points. The leader, Weston Timberman, has 240.5.

The short go-round includes the top 12 competitors from the first three go-rounds. The best average score after the short go wins a national championship. The event begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Golden Eagle sophomore Raegen Steed will join Allen in competition on Saturday.

Steed is eighth in Breakaway Roping thanks to times of 2.5, 2.6, and 5.6 seconds.

