Delta Airlines launching second flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Joslin Field announced that Delta Air Lines is launching a second nonstop flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) beginning September 5, 2023.

The new schedule will see an upgrade of aircraft to the Embraer E175, which provides a total of 70 seats with First Class, Comfort+, and Main cabin seating, and will continue to be operated by Delta partner SkyWest Airlines. Tickets will go on sale starting Saturday, June 17 at www.delta.com. The current once-daily flight schedule aboard the Mitsubishi CRJ200, operated by SkyWest, will continue until the launch of the new service.

Flight Departure Arrival

DL3813 Twin Falls at 7:58 a.m. Salt Lake City at 8:55 a.m.

DL3674 Salt Lake City at 11:20 a.m. Twin Falls at 12:16 p.m.

DL3672 Twin Falls at 1:25 p.m. Salt Lake City at 2:23 p.m.

DL3673 Salt Lake City at 9:00 p.m. Twin Falls at 9:56 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.