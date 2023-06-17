Joslin Field celebrates veterans ahead of airshow

Luncheon held on Friday for current and former military members.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The fleet of planes is growing rapidly at the Magic Valley Regional Airport for the 75th anniversary celebration of Joslin Field.

The new additions will include naval aircraft, modern stunt planes built from carbon fiber and are able to withstand nine to twelve G’s of force. Other planes that were built from a kit, and a final plane known as “Unfinished Business” that was built from the ground up by a Utah man named Danny Sorenson.

“Danny is the only performer in the air show industry who has designed, built, and flies his own aircraft. And he did this from scratch,” said Jim O’Donnell, one of the organizers of the airshow.

“He’s got parts from all over the globe to make this happen and we’re really privileged and special to have him here with us. Just some very unique and special aircraft and this is one of those because of that very reason.”

Outside of the new planes showing up. The festivities at Joslin Field on Friday included a pulled-pork sandwich luncheon for military veterans to honor their service to the country and give them a chance to mingle with their fellow military counterparts.

Veterans from all branches were expected to be in attendance and a former member of the United States Air Force talked about the importance of recognizing service members during events like this.

“Hopefully it awakens some of the people to what’s going on. You know, where we’ve been, what we’ve done. I kind of got in in the middle I never did any of the combats or anything else, but we have a lot of combat vets here that people need to know about,” Air Force veteran Rick Highland said.

If you missed the veteran’s luncheon, don’t worry because the main event of the weekend, the airshow, begins Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies getting underway at noon.

