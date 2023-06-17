Kimberly’s Owens transitions from the football field to the music stage

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One local athlete once turned heads on the high school football field, but now he’s turning heads on the musical stage.

Kimberly’s own Heath Owens is making a name for himself with his musical talents.

Owens is a 2022 graduate of Kimberly High School, where he was a three-year starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. Now, he’s using that determination and drive on the football field for something else.

Owens didn’t receive an offer to play football out of high school, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a walk-on at Idaho State University. As a Bengal, he studied music and wanted to turn that passion into a new reality.

Balancing football and his love for music led Owens to a tough decision.

“One thing needed to go, and I decided that I could play music for the rest of my life, so I wanted to get onto that part and give up football,” Owens said. “I don’t regret my decision. I think it was a good decision for me as it helped my mental health, and I enjoy playing music so much, so I think it was a good choice.”

His father, David, said he has the same mindset and determination as picking up the football to now picking up the guitar.

“Throughout football, his determination, hard work, the progressions, he loves the grind. When it comes to a guitar, it’s the same thing,” David Owens said. “Every single day, he’ll pick up the guitar and play. Sing and play nonstop. He just loves the grind.”

Playing in front of hundreds of fans on Fridays under the lights is a great feeling, but picking up the guitar and singing to an audience is unmatched for Owens.

“It feels so good when you love music so much,” Owens said. Whether there’s one person in the crowd or 500, it’s all the same. Love it every single time.”

You can find all his music on Spotify, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook under his name.

He’ll also perform at the upcoming HWY 30 music fest, so check out an excellent local talent.

