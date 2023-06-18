Airshow highlights 75th anniversary celebration of Joslin Field

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Thousands gathered at the airport on Saturday afternoon to watch stunt pilots, skydivers, and WWII bombers light up the sky for the 75th-anniversary celebration of Joslin Field at Magic Valley Regional Airport.

One of the performers was stunt pilot Danny Sorensen who built and designed his own BF9-2 Phantom. The veteran pilot, who has been flying since high school, said he enjoys performing stunts in front of large crowds. After a performance, he likes to inspire young kids by giving them replica model airplanes of his own aircraft.

“Across the top wing, I have a little saying, ‘Just because something is hard doesn’t mean I can’t do it.’ My wife, my daughter, or me will just walk around the crowd looking for a kid that has this overflow enthusiasm, and we will present them with this model,” Sorensen said.

Before and after the air show, attendees also checked out some of the aircrafts on display at Joslin Field. Some vintage airplanes that caught people’s attention were the WWII bombers: Sentimental Journey, Maid in the Shade, and Miss Montana. Organizer Jim O’Donnell said it’s hard not to get emotional when viewing the planes.

“I have had the privilege of being on a couple of these aircraft. When you think back about what they (WWII soldiers) went through, what they were doing, and what they had to endure, you appreciate the ‘Greatest Generation,’ if you will, " O’Donnell said. “You appreciate the sacrifice that was made. The other thing it reminds me is how far we have come in aviation.”

Additionally, O’Donnell said the annual airshow and festivities help bring awareness and attention to Joslin Field and the airport.

“Right behind us over here is FedEx. They run in and out of here all the time. Just about 18 or 20 businesses operate out of this airport. People need to recognize that and the economic impact. There are a lot of companies that come in here, and if it were not for this airport, they would now be coming into Twin Falls,” O’Donnell said.

Joslin Field was established in 1939 as a grass landing strip and was named after Sergeant Raymond Joslin, O’Donnell said. Joslin was the first aircrew member from Twin Falls County to be killed in WWII.

In the early 1940s, the airport was used as a training base for the United States Army Air Corps during the was. Afterward, it was returned to the City of Twin Falls and used for general aviation purposes.

