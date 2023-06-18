Axe-throwing and rage room opens in Twin Falls

Twin Blades opens first rage room in the Magic Valley.
Twin Blades opened the first rage room in the Magic Valley on June 17.
Twin Blades opened the first rage room in the Magic Valley on June 17.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Downtown Twin Falls was busy this weekend with not only the farmer’s market but also the opening of a new business.

Twin Blades, an axe throwing and rage room facility on Main Avenue in Downtown Twin Falls opened their doors to the public on Saturday afternoon.

The facility features eight lanes of axe throwing as well as multiple “rage rooms” complete with metal bats that should be used to break many of the things scattered around the room.

Rage rooms have become a lot more common in recent years and owner Matt Dorsey believes they are a great tool for relieving pent up stress and anger, he also talked about the buildup to this day.

“We are very excited, we’ve been down here every day for close to three weeks just remodeling the inside, remodeling the outside we really wanted to bring this building back to its natural state,” Dorsey said.

During the interview Dorsey was nearly brought to tears when he started talking about his sponsors, some of whom stayed all through Friday night helping put things together to make Saturday’s grand opening possible.

Twin Falls home gets makeover during paint-a-thon
