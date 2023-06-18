Police: Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people

FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.
FILE - One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis.(MGN)
By Lucas Sellem and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:40 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police reported an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis that left 9 people injured and one person dead, KMOV reports.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place at 14th and Washington Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Witnesses say the shooting took place inside one of the buildings.

The conditions of the injured individuals are unknown.

The deceased victim has not been publicly identified.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

