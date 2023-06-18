Twin Falls home gets makeover during paint-a-thon

Twin Falls home gets makeover during paint-a-thon
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Twin Falls house received a makeover this week . It was one of 36 homes to get a fresh coat of paint and a landscaping lift during Zions Bank’s 31st annual Paint-a-Thon.

More than 40 volunteers, including local bank employees and their family members , transformed the Twin Falls home of 89-year-old Virginia Farmer. She has lived in the home for more than 60 years.

Along with beautifying neighborhoods, the Paint-a-Thon project aims to help older adults, people with disabilities and veteran homeowners take pride in their homes and maintain their independence. Throughout the week, more than 2,200 volunteers are offered their services to clean, scrape and paint homes in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

In addition to painting, employees provided yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners. The cost for paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank.

The average age of this year’s homeowner is 76, with an average yearly income of $31,600.  Projects completed during the annual week-long event were selected with the assistance of nominations from the public, state housing agencies, community organizations and local churches.

“Paint-a-Thon has become a cherished annual tradition as we help our neighbors spruce up their homes and yards,” said Zions employee and Paint-a-Thon team captain Jacob Montano. “As Zions Bank marks its 150th anniversary in 2023, this project is at the heart of who we are as a company and is part of our ongoing commitment to create value in the communities we serve.”

Launched in 1991, Zions Bank’s Paint-a-Thon began as a volunteer project for a dozen homes along Utah’s Wasatch Front. Over the three decades, Zions Bank employees have set aside summer pastimes for a week each year — volunteering in the evenings after work — to paint 1,287 homes throughout Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. Not counting the dollar value of volunteer hours through the years, the bank has donated more than $1.44 million toward beautifying homes in the three states.

