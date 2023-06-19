Battle of the Nurseries sees huge success for local schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Battle of the Nurseries, a competition hosted by Project Success to see which garden nursery could collect the most school supplies, has officially concluded... and there’s a winner.

The competition, which started on May 26th and wrapped up on June 9th, was held between Moss Greenhouses in Jerome, the Webb landscape in Twin Falls, and the Windsor Nursery in Kimberly.

Windsor was the winner, with nearly 530 items donated to the nursery, where all donations were hand counted - as it was too close to decide.

Project Succeed founder Melissa Pease said any donation is an important one.

“If most people knew that five, ten, even 15 dollars could go a long way, I think that more people would donate,” Pease said.

Windsor will also receive a five-thousand-dollar donation for collecting the most supplies.

The fundraiser may be over, but you can still donate to help teachers and schools in need.

“Anyone who’s interested, feel free to reach out,” Pease said. “We’re doing a number of fundraisings right now as far as grants, awareness, and letting people know we could use help and to help the teachers.”

Ultimately, all three nurseries are winners, as each received many donations from the community to help our teachers and students when they head back to school.

