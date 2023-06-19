Gooding community holding event to keep Roger Driesel’s memory alive

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A fundraiser is being held in honor of a Gooding County man who was brutally murdered last month.

Family and friends of Gooding native Roger Driesel are hosting a biker rally/car show fundraiser on Saturday, June 24th, at the Gooding Fairgrounds.

Many items will be raffled off at the event, as well as vendors and live music. Proceeds from the event will go towards fixing up his 1973 Mustang.

His family said the car runs well but needs a paint job, specifically the paint job that Driesel had in mind for the car before he passed away. Once it is fixed up, they would like to take the vehicle to car shows in his memory.

Driesel’s niece Camas Bieroth said her uncle loved cars and going to car shows.

“Ever since I have been going to car shows, when I was five years old, he always tagged along with me, my grandpa, and grandma. When he wasn’t on active duty or in the [National] Guard, he was always asking us to go to car shows and walk around. He always loved looking at the cars. He always dreamed about having one of his own for the longest time,”Bieroth said.

The fundraiser is from 9 am to 4 pm at the Gooding Fairgrounds. Afterward, a memorial service will be held for Roger Driesel at 6 pm at First Baptist Church in Gooding.

