Hagerman Farmers Market kicks off, despite rain

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It is that time of the year when farmers markets start sprouting up around the Magic Valley and on Sunday Hagerman held its first market of the summer.

Despite the rainy weather the Hagerman Farmers Market had a solid turnout for the family friendly event.

Around 30 vendors hosted stands, ranging from typical food and beverages to jewelry to clothing. The farmer’s market also featured wine tasting and live music, and a tractor train ride for younger children.

Vendors at farmers markets range from businesses with brick-and-mortar locations all the way to local people who create things on the side and bring them to markets to sell.

“These are all individuals some of them have actually real businesses...others will just make some [homemade] items and they go to a couple of markets,” said CJ Holmes President of the Hagerman Valley Foundation.

The Hagerman Farmers Market will run every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. through September 3.

