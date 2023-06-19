Hwy. 30 Music Fest is celebrating 10 years of festival fun in Filer

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of southern Idaho’s fastest growing, and most anticipated, music festivals is set to get underway this Wednesday over at the Filer Fairgrounds.

The Highway 30 Music Fest is celebrating a full decade of live music and festival vibes in Filer.

The annual festival features music acts from all over the country, with this year’s headliners including local up-and-comer EllieMae as well as main acts like Lainey Wilson, Shane Smith & The Saints and Whiskey Myers.

The festival runs Wednesday, June 21st though Saturday, June 24th. In total, the four-day festival will feature over 34 different musicians and groups.

Gordy Schroeder is the man behind it all, and he says that the last 10 years has been an amazing journey.

“Starting 10 years ago when we had two-days and 14 bands and 13 campers showed up – about 300 people the first day, 700 people the second day… and now were four-days, over 34 bands and about 30,000 people show up over four-days, and that’s surreal. But we couldn’t do it without the fans, the bands, the sponsors in this great community,” said Schroeder.

Beyond the musical acts, the festival will also feature multiple food and drink options to enjoy.

If you would like to learn more about the Hwy. 30 Music Fest – including how to purchase tickets, Click Here.

