Lawmakers question University of Idaho officials over University of Phoenix purchase

By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM MDT
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho’s joint finance and appropriations committee held a rare summer session on Friday. Lawmakers had many questions about the university of Idaho’s plans to purchase the University of Phoenix. Members of JFAC, the University of Idaho, and the state board of education were on hand for an hours long grilling of the proposal.

The University of Idaho announced right before a state board of ed meeting that they had been in talks to purchase the troubled institution. U of I says they do not plan to ask for taxpayer dollars to acquire the assets and they don’t believe a risk to the state exists..Lawmakers had many questions for president C. Scott green.

Representative Wendy Horman (R-Idaho Falls) said. “We see that this transaction has potential but we also see that it has risk and as elected representatives we on this committee specifically have the duty of fiscal oversight of the taxpayers money and we want to ensure that this deal is constitutional, legal, financially sound, and that Idaho taxpayers will not pay the price if the deal does go array.”

Some of the issues that lawmakers have is the non disclosure agreement U of I officials and the University of Phoenix entered into. That allowed months of negotiations without public knowledge or feedback. Lawmakers were also left out of the loop. Which- had them questioning the details and financials of the deal.

University President C. Scott said. " We were highly focused on work for long hours right up to the State Board meeting to ensure that we had enough common ground with the seller to reach agreement. The NDA not only protected the seller but also allowed our team of experts to review the financial and legal details that would not have been made available to us without it. "

Other questions about ----the risk involved and future financial dealings---were brought up. Not much was said except a team of experts evaluated the transition. President Green says many of those details cannot be shared due to the non-disclosure agreement. Only the University of Phoenix can break that and it stays in place until a deal is finished.

