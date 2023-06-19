Lincoln County Courthouse is about to begin much-needed renovations

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lincoln County Courthouse is getting an upgrade, as renovations on the historic building are about to begin.

The Lincoln County Courthouse was built in 1904.

“It’s a really cool old building and it really is an icon for Lincoln County, it’s very much loved, we have a lot of events here and people that come to town say that always come to see the courthouse when they come, we have a lot of old, unique architecture and lava rock, interesting features to this courthouse,” said Rebecca Wood, a Lincoln County Commissioner.

But, with the age of the building, comes some deterioration, and renovation is necessary to keep the building open and safe for the residents and employees.

The county has tried to pass two bonds - one for a remodel and one for a brand-new courthouse, both of which failed to pass from the voters.

But last year a new opportunity was presented to the county commissioners.

“So there was an extra PILT funding through the LATCF program and the ARPA funds, which is the American Recovery Funds through COVID, so it was decided that we would use that funds for remodeling the courthouse, since we had it and it was a one time project, we’ve also been saving some PILT funds over the years towards this project,” said Wood.

All together it is about 3 and a half million dollars but will cost the taxpayers nothing extra.

Construction is going to begin shortly on a brand-new roof, a new HVAC system, making the building more structurally sound, adding ADA bathrooms and accesibility for the entire building, and re-doing the carpet through the building.

But in the meantime, county business will have to take place elsewhere.

“It’s going to be a little bit of an inconvenience for both the people of the county and the employees as we are going to have to move out of the building. It’ll just make things much easier for the construction companies to finish what they need to do, if we are not here in there way, it’s going to save us some money,” said Wood.

Once they finalize their plans of where they will be, the Lincoln County Officials will let the public know. But, business will continue at the courthouse until further notice for now.

The project will be completed by January of 2024.

