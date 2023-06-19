Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg

KELLOGG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating multiple deaths in Kellogg, after a 911 call revealed four people were killed inside a home of the 500 block of West Brown Avenue.

The call came in at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday to the Shoshone County dispatch center.

Law enforcement arrived to find the bodies, plus a 31-year-old man believed to be connected to the crime.

The Kellogg Police Department requested ISP to investigate the homicides.

Police believe there is no additional threat to the community.

