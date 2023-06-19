Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:12 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating multiple deaths in Kellogg, after a 911 call revealed four people were killed inside a home of the 500 block of West Brown Avenue.

The call came in at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday to the Shoshone County dispatch center.

Law enforcement arrived to find the bodies, plus a 31-year-old man believed to be connected to the crime.

The Kellogg Police Department requested ISP to investigate the homicides.

Police believe there is no additional threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Forrest LeBaron is beginning to build tiny homes as people across the country are opening tiny...
Tiny Home momentum continues to grow; a local builder is getting in on the action
The driver of the Ford was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Idaho State Police investigating two-vehicle collision
Governor Little and State Superintendent Critchfield release new history curriculum for Idaho schools
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say

Latest News

The Hagerman Farmers Market will run every Sunday through September 3.
Hagerman Farmers Market kicks off, despite rain
Roger Driesel
Gooding community holding event to keep Roger Driesel’s memory alive
Thousands gathered at the airport on Saturday afternoon to watch stunt pilots, skydivers, and...
Airshow highlights 75th anniversary celebration of Joslin Field
Twin Blades opened the first rage room in the Magic Valley on June 17.
Axe-throwing and rage room opens in Twin Falls