Market on Main makes seasonal debut

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A seasonal favorite returned Saturday, as Market on Main held it’s opening day in downtown Twin Falls.

Local vendors lined Main Street as a large crowd of customers flowed by.

The market offers food, drinks, music, flowers, and tons of goods. For many of the vendors it gives them the face to face contact and connection they may not have normally selling online or in stores.

Additionally, it gives shoppers the ability to learn the history of a product or the way food is cared for and grown or raised.

Hat Brand Beef’s Ryan Bedke says, “It’s been really good to meet the customers face to face and be able to answer questions face to face. People want to know where their food comes from and I can tell them because I’m the one helping raise it so they can ask me questions and know exactly where their food comes from and how it was done.”

Being able to ask questions and form connections with customers is one of the reasons market on main is popular. It’s a friendly caring atmosphere and more it keeps people coming back year after year.

Customer Monica says, “The quality, the size, the value, the friendliness, the professionalism, and just knowing where my beef comes from.. all of those make it a darn good reason to be out here.”

Market on main has rotating vendors each Saturday. It runs from now until august from nine a-m until two p-m.

