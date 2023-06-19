Twin Falls Tonight Summer Concert Series kicks off its 25th year this Wednesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For a quarter of a century now, the Twin Falls Tonight Summer Concert Series has been providing live music, good food and great times for the community.

Starting this Wednesday, the annual block party is back for its 25th year.

The concert series will take place every Wednesday night starting June 21st and will come to an end on July 26th.

This week, the band “The Shenanigans” will take center stage on the Twin Falls Commons.

Beyond the live music; food and craft vendors will also take over a portion of Main Avenue.

Tony Prater is the event organizer, he says over the years the concert series has come a long way.

“It’s really great how much we’ve grown. We started out at the little fountain, and we’ve moved from parking lot to parking lot during the construction and we went from… ‘we’re happy to have a few hundred people at a time’ and now were up to a couple thousand people on a good Wednesday night. It just makes me really proud to be able to give something back to this community… this community has given me so much, and my family, it’s great to give something back,” said Prater.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. and is expected to wrap up around 9 p.m.. The entire concert series is completely free to the public.

Officials will begin closing off a potion on Main Avenue - from east of Shoshone Street to Idaho Street at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

For more information on the Twin Falls Tonight Summer Concert Series, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.