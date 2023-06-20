Cool, wet conditions can’t keep golfers away this season

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Mother Nature is taking her time in bringing Summer temperatures to Idaho. Parts of Southern Idaho are still experiencing cool-wet conditions, and we are a little more than two weeks away from the 4th of July. Some say the conditions are impacting some their favorite pastime.

93 Golf Ranch in Jerome has been serving the Magic Valley for more than 20 years. The golf course used to be farmland, but Jenny Gihring’s father, Ed Peterson, decided he wanted to make it into a golf course. He designed and built it.

“My dad has always golfed. He was golfing when he was in college. Probably could have gone pro if he wanted to,” Gihring said.

She said the one thing that separates 93 Golf Ranch from other courses in the Magic Valley is its length. It’s more than 7,000 yards long from the men’s tees.

“He (Ed Peterson) didn’t want a course that you had to hit a driver and pitching wedge on. He wanted something you had to use a fairwood afterward. That’s what inspired him for the long holes,” Gihring said.

However, Mother Nature must think the golf course is still farmland, as the most common question they are getting from golfers these days is if they are open.

“How’s the weather out there, we get a lot of that,” said co-owner Sharon Peterson.

Golfer Matt Douglas said cancellations due to weather have been frequent this year for him.

“I have had to cancel three times this year due to rain. I had to cancel twice in May, which is pretty rare for Southern Idaho.” Douglas said.

Peterson said the golf course opened late this year due to weather, but it s in great condition due to the weather.

“It has been usual for us to get the amount of rain we had,” Peterson said.

In the end, Peterson said the weather has not really hurt her business much this year.

“Golfers don’t care what it looks like out there. In the Spring, it doesn’t matter if it is 50 degrees or 70, they are all out here,” Peterson said.

