Kimberly’s Kelsey voted 3A softball player of the year

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After helping Kimberly to a 3A state title, Mallory Kelsey is the classification’s Player of the Year.

The Idaho Statesman announced the All-Idaho softball teams, which are voted on by coaches in the state. Kelsey was voted 3A’s best player.

Kelsey, a sophomore, dominated in the pitcher’s circle this season. She went 13-2 with just a 1.62 ERA, striking out 151 hitters in 103.2 innings. Kelsey also hit .510 and had 47 RBIs.

Kimberly’s Addisyn and Maddi Clark were named to the 3A first team. Gooding’s Maelynn Durham made the first team as well.

At the 4A level, four area players made the first team:

Sydney McMurdie, Twin Falls

Kadence Boyd, Twin Falls

Autumn Allen, Jerome

Makinzie Nelson, Wood River

Declo’s Jakobi Nebeker was the one 2A All-Idaho first team player from the Magic Valley.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.