Lamphouse Theater to host Kids’ Summer Movie Program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the corner of 5th Ave and Hansen Street South in Twin Falls, lies the Lamphouse Movie Theatre.

This theatre features classic art films, to the latest releases that are carefully selected to ensure guests have a truly enjoyable experience.

This summer, however, the theatre is opening its doors to the children of the community, to experience some awesome kid-friendly fun all summer long.

After noticing no other theatre was holding a program for the kids, the Lamphouse stepped in.

“Well, we realized no one else was doing it this year, and so we thought we would give it a shot. So, I think it will be a good thing,” owner Dave Woodhead said.

The program started Tuesday and will run every Tuesday and Thursday through August 24th.

Showings will be available each day at ten in the morning and 2 in the afternoon.

The Lamphouse has recently gotten rid of its alcohol licenses to allow for more guests to enjoy their theatre, like the kids in the community.

Before this, you had to be 21 and over to enter the building.

“Just seeing children show up at the theatre today made me happy, because I taught kindergarten for 40 years,” owner Tris Woodhead said. So, it is nice to see the kids again.

Along with the kids, more people can now come in like college of southern Idaho students and any other young adults who want to enjoy Lamphouse movies.

During the summer movie days, kids and families can enjoy some cartoons before or after the films.

“Ordinarily, we have Turner classic movies on the lobby screen but for this, we thought it was more appropriate to put on the cartoon channel,” Dave Woodhead said.

Tickets, snacks, drinks, and of course popcorn, are two dollars all summer during the event so bring the kids and check out these fun movies.

Also, check out the Lamphouse Theater’s website for all the events they have throughout the year.

