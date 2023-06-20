New park opens in Lincoln County; dedicated to late Dr. Neher

Neher Park in Lincoln County
Neher Park in Lincoln County(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is a brand new park that is open to the public in Lincoln County, but the story behind the park is what makes it special.

Dr. Neher was a well known doctor in Lincoln County and used to own this piece of property, which has now been turned into a park.

When he could no longer take care of it, the property was handed over to Wood River Land Trust.

The Lincoln County Commissioners discovered this piece of property and wanted to develop it as a public park, and that project is now finally a reality.

Wood River Land Trust donated the piece of property to the county but there were a few terms attached.

“One was that it always be a public space, open to the public to enjoy the preserve type park that it is, two that there not be any firearms hunting or trapping on the park and three that there not be any overnight camping, so that it be a dawn to dusk park so the animals and wildlife could still enjoy their habitat here,” said Rebecca Wood, Lincoln County Commissioner.

The county received some grants from Idaho Parks and Recreation, Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District, and they created a park with ADA accessible trails, picnic tables, public bathrooms, and fishing right on the Little Wood River.

The park is located at N 200 E HWY 26 right outside of Shoshone.

