Smith, Marie Edith

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Marie Edith Smith, 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away June 19, 2023, at the Transitional Care Center, in Twin Falls.

Marie was born on April 23, 1947, to Jesse and Louise Smith in Payette, Idaho. She was the oldest of four children. The family moved from Payette to Burley in 1960. She attended Burley Junior High and Burley High School where she played the clarinet in the high school band and graduated in 1965. Marie attended Northwest Christian University. Marie was very active in the Payette and Burley Christian Churches. She knew her Heavenly Father and studied his word.

While in high school, Marie started her career as a Candy Striper and earned her certification as a Nurse Aide after college. Before Marie went to California to help care for her grandmother, she worked in Nampa and Burley in care centers. Upon returning to Burley, she started her career as a personal care provider, caring for clients 24/7. They were like family members to Marie. In 1987, she provided care for her mother until she passed away.

Marie had a love of animals and dearly loved her two pets, a beautiful Pomeranian, Simba, and a cat named Honey. Marie also had a passion for reading, teaching Sunday school, and working with youth. In 2016, Marie moved from Burley to Twin Falls to be close to her sister, Becky Coon. Marie lived at the Valley Vista Senior Center until she moved to the Twin Falls Transitional Care Center where she passed away.

Marie was preceded in death by her infant brother, Kenneth Jay; her father, Jesse Amos; and mother, Louise Irene Nelson Smith; and both sets of grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins.

She is survived by her brother, Gary Eugene Smith (Roberta) of Boise, and Becky Ann Coon (Jerry Lee Coon) of Twin Falls; a niece, Shannon Marie Smith (Etienne) of Boise; two nephews, Jason Lee Coon (Chelsey) of Jerome, and Tyler Jay Coon of American Falls; one grand-niece, Isabella Anne DeVilliers of Boise; and one grand-nephew, Axel Jesse Coon of Jerome.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the South Hills Retreat Center, Camp Kum Ba Yah, which Marie assisted in building.

Marie requested to be buried next to her parents. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, in Burley, Idaho, at a later date.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

