The South Central Public Health District warns of the dangers of too much sun

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Summer officially starts Wednesday (June 21st) and while it has been a cool spring the temperatures are sure to rise as we get into the summer months.

Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District is reminding people that spending too much time in the sun can be a health threat leading to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

She told KMVT children and the elderly are more susceptible to heat so it’s best to avoid spending too much time outside during the hottest part of the day from 10 am to 3 pm.

She also said it is important to have access to air conditioning as fans don’t work very well at cooling you off once the temperatures get into the 90s and higher.

“So if there’s anybody in your life that doesn’t have air conditioning, and you know the temperatures are going to start getting up into the 90s and above, talk to them, make sure they have access to public areas where they can go cool down during the hottest part of the day,” said Bodily. “Even just lowering your temperature for a few hours can make a huge difference.”

She said areas like public libraries and grocery stores are great places to cool off if you don’t have air conditioning in your home.

