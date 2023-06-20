Suspect identified following quadruple shooing in Kellogg over the weekend

Kaylor appeared in front of a judge at the Shoshone County Courthouse at 10 a.m. this Tuesday morning.
Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KELLOGG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are new developments in the investigation of the shooting deaths of four people in Kellogg, Idaho over the weekend.

According to KREM 2 News out of Spokane, authorities have identified 31-year-old Majorjon Allen Kaylor as the shooting suspect that killed his four neighbors at an apartment complex on Sunday, in Kellogg.

He is facing four first degree murder charges and one count of felony burglary - and is being held without bond.

Authorities have identified the shooting victims as 65-year-old Kenneth Guardipee, 41-year-old Kenna Guardipee, 18-year-old Devin Smith, and 16-year old Aiken Smith.

It is believed the incident happened after a dispute between the neighbors occurred.

Kellogg Police as well as the Idaho State Police continue to investigate.

