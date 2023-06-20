Suspect identified following quadruple shooing in Kellogg over the weekend

KELLOGG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are new developments in the investigation of the shooting deaths of four people in Kellogg, Idaho over the weekend.

According to KREM 2 News out of Spokane, authorities have identified 31-year-old Majorjon Allen Kaylor as the shooting suspect that killed his four neighbors at an apartment complex on Sunday, in Kellogg.

Kaylor appeared in front of a judge at the Shoshone County Courthouse at 10 a.m. this Tuesday morning.

He is facing four first degree murder charges and one count of felony burglary - and is being held without bond.

Authorities have identified the shooting victims as 65-year-old Kenneth Guardipee, 41-year-old Kenna Guardipee, 18-year-old Devin Smith, and 16-year old Aiken Smith.

It is believed the incident happened after a dispute between the neighbors occurred.

Kellogg Police as well as the Idaho State Police continue to investigate.

