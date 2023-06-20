Twin Falls Migrant Summer School visits T.F. Fire Department

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Although school may be out for the summer, some students are still in summer school, and that includes the migrant summer school within the Twin Falls School District.

The program runs through the month of June at Oregon Trail Elementary School and migrant coordinators and liaisons said many of the students belong to families that follow the agricultural job market and tend to move from city to city or different states.

Many of the students speak Spanish and English.

During the summer session, these students go on field trips, such as to the fire department where they visited Tuesday morning.

One of their teachers says it is important to introduce them to different community opportunities early on in their life.

“One thing we wanted to do with them is get them out in the community and also explore future careers and things they want, things they want to be when they grow up, and so a lot of our kiddos would love to be firefighters,” said Leah Jones, a migrant kindergarten teacher.

One driver at the Twin Falls Fire Department says they love having schools visit the station.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic they had a lot of classes visit them at the station and they are starting to pick up again.

“It’s important for us, it’s good to have the community come in here and we are able to reach kids those age and teach them some important lesson, stop drop and roll, call 911 and we are able to get that information out there,” said Kyle Eldridge, a driver.

The migrant summer school will also be visiting with the Twin Falls Police Department, and the public library as well.

