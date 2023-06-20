The Valley House Homeless Shelter is hosting a ladies’ night movie night this Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley House Homeless Shelter is raising money for the homeless community by hosting a ladies’ night movie night this Friday.

Tickets are $25 and all proceeds go back to the residents of Valley House. Tickets can be purchased via Venmo @Valley-House or at the Brass Monkey in downtown Twin Falls.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.