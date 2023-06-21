Baucum, Mona Marie

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Mona Marie Baucum, 77, died June 20, 2023, at home in Gooding, Idaho surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Marie was born August 21, 1945 in Blackfoot, Idaho. The daughter of Ollie Wilbur Sova and Nellie Hahn Sova, she was the middle child out of five siblings. She lived in Rockford, ID before moving to Salmon, ID in 1954. She lived there until she left for college in Pasadena, CA. Marie later ended up living in Salt Lake City where she met her husband, Walter Baucum. They married July 2, 1976, and lived briefly in Rock Springs and Worland, Wyoming, before moving to Gooding, Idaho.

Marie became a 4-H volunteer when her two daughters were old enough to become 4-H members. She enjoyed teaching her daughters and their friends how to cook, sew, knit, crochet and many other projects. She worked as a substitute teacher in the Gooding School District for several years where her services were in high demand with the teachers. Later, Marie worked in the Gooding County Extension Office with the 4-H program. She worked there for 23 years before retiring in 2011. Working with the 4-H program was so much more than just a job for Marie. It was an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of so many adults and youth in Gooding County. She took her job seriously and tried to make their program the best it could be.

After retiring, Marie returned to volunteering. She could be found reading with first grade students, helping with spring break sewing classes and projects, donating her skills and services to Hagerman Greenhouse, as well as judging at fair time.

Marie enjoyed living in Idaho. One of her favorite things to do was camp and hike in the Sawtooth Mountains. She loved cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, and working on her genealogy.

She earned her Master Gardener certification through the University of Idaho Extension’s Idaho Master Gardener Program. She helped serve the community with her knowledge and skills. She loved spending time in her yard and garden.

Marie was an avid reader and was always happy to share with anyone who asked what book she was currently reading. In recent years she was an active member of a local book club and participated in various reading programs through the library.

Marie was a scrapbooker and card maker. She enjoyed participating in local scrapbooking groups and retreats with her friends.

Marie is survived by her loving daughters - Christine (James) DiLella of Telford, PA. and Catherine Amundson of Santa Maria, California; a sister - Lavada (Bob) Roufs of Cohassat, Minnesota; a brother - Craig (Sandy) Sova of Potlatch, Idaho; her cherished grandchildren - grandson, Kevin Amundson; and granddaughters - Jenna Amundson, Milan DiLella and Paloma DiLella; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband - Walter Baucum; her parents; and brothers - Donald Sova and Bruce Sova.

Marie touched the lives of many people. She was a very caring person who spread joy and happiness wherever she went. Her greatest joy in life became spending time with her grandchildren. They were very near and dear to her heart.

The family would like to thank everyone for the cards, flowers and kindness during the last few weeks. Your support at this difficult time was very much appreciated and of great comfort to all of us. The family also wishes to thank the staff, caregivers, who took such great care of her. Lastly, all of her dear friends in the Gooding, Idaho area whose kindness is most truly appreciated and will long be remembered.

At Marie’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. She was blessed with the opportunity to say goodbye to many friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a flower, bush, or tree in her memory.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com

