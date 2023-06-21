Buhl takes two from Kimberly, extends winning streak to 12
The Buhl Tribe are now 12-2 on the season
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Tribe American Legion baseball team has won 12 straight games.
The Tribe won both games of a doubleheader Tuesday against conference foe Kimberly, improving their record to 12-2.
Buhl 11, Kimberly 6
Buhl 12, Kimberly 5
The Tribe will host the Twin Falls Cowboys (Red) Thursday for a doubleheader.
