Buhl takes two from Kimberly, extends winning streak to 12

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Tribe American Legion baseball team has won 12 straight games.

The Tribe won both games of a doubleheader Tuesday against conference foe Kimberly, improving their record to 12-2.

Buhl 11, Kimberly 6

Buhl 12, Kimberly 5

The Tribe will host the Twin Falls Cowboys (Red) Thursday for a doubleheader.

