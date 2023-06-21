Buhl takes two from Kimberly, extends winning streak to 12

The Buhl Tribe are now 12-2 on the season
The Buhl Tribe are now 12-2 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:40 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Tribe American Legion baseball team has won 12 straight games.

The Tribe won both games of a doubleheader Tuesday against conference foe Kimberly, improving their record to 12-2.

Buhl 11, Kimberly 6

Buhl 12, Kimberly 5

The Tribe will host the Twin Falls Cowboys (Red) Thursday for a doubleheader.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest LeBaron is beginning to build tiny homes as people across the country are opening tiny...
Tiny Home momentum continues to grow; a local builder is getting in on the action
Governor Little and State Superintendent Critchfield release new history curriculum for Idaho schools
KTTC
Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Claire Neibaur of Paul is Idaho's representative for the national Distinguished Young Woman...
Local woman qualifies for National Distinguished Young Woman Competition

Latest News

Buhl takes two from Kimberly, extends winning streak to 12
Burley splits with Malad; Monday’s Legion baseball scores
Kimberly’s Kelsey voted 3A softball Player of the Year
Kimberly’s Kelsey voted 3A softball player of the year
Kimberly’s Kelsey voted 3A softball Player of the Year