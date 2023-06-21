Snapp, Bill

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The family of Bill Snapp is sad to announce that he passed away quietly in his sleep surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Hagerman, Idaho, at the age of 92.

Bill was the youngest of five children of Emmet and Belle Siddoway Snapp, and was born in Rupert, Idaho, on April 30, 1931.

Bill attended schools in Rupert, Idaho; Compton, California; then Burley and Twin Falls, Idaho, where he graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1949. Bill graduated with his Bachelors’ Degree and Teacher Certifications in 1957.

After college, Bill spent 34 years teaching in Hagerman, from 1957 to 1991. His teaching assignments varied from social studies, to math, to health, to 5th Grade (his favorite). He always said the best part of teaching was “the Kids!”

In 1963, Bill’s life was enriched by meeting Joyce Mesler, which led to marriage on August 19, 1964, in Logan, Utah. Their first home together, however, was a little cabin by the river back in Hagerman. They were disappointed that they were never able to have children. They did have dogs and cats, and watched over all their pets with care and delight. They had fifty-eight years enjoying one another before Joyce died less than two months ago.

Bill found many joys in life: certainly Joyce, but also teaching, family, a good book with a little history in it, a conversation with friends, the Snake River Grill for breakfast, a good boat, and the thrill of having a fish hit the lure!

Bill is survived by his sister-in-law - Ardena Snapp (Rupert); nieces - Sheryl Riding (West Jordan, Utah); Susan Hunsaker (Rigby); nephews - Jay Snapp (Springville, Utah); Gary Craner (Boise); Calvin Craner (Idaho Falls); Steven Snapp (Bellevue), and Larry Snapp (Denver, Colorado).

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife – Joyce; his sisters - Nan Craner and Ina Anderson; and his brothers - Robert Snapp and Gene Snapp.

Special appreciation is extended to all those who loved and cared for Bill, especially Craig Laughlin, Rosario and Roman Martinez, Jennifer Cortez, Robin and Pat Windes, Suzanne Perron, Kathy Laughlin, and the entire staff of Snake River Grill.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Community Church on 3rd and Orchard in Hagerman, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 10:45 am at the Church. Burial will follow in the Hagerman Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com and where a complete obituary is available.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.