AAA urges drivers to maintain a proper speed while driving to avoid accidents

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a fatal vehicle crash Wednesday, AAA of Idaho is reminding motorists to drive carefully this summer.

Matthew Conde with AAA says during the warm summer months many drivers tend to drive faster as well. He said as people head off for longer road trips they want to cover as much ground as quickly as possible and they end up pushing themselves.

Conde said maintaining a proper speed can make all the difference, as driving over the speed limit can affect a driver’s reaction time.

He said with the 4th of July holiday coming up many people will have time off and may not get the amount of sleep they should, and many people will be drinking at holiday gatherings.

“So we have situations where perhaps people are partaking a little too much, you combine that with summer heat, standing around in the sun, a long night of watching fireworks, or whatever, and you start having people driving around that maybe aren’t as alert and attentive as they should be.”

He said if you are planning on a road trip or a long drive to get a good night’s sleep the night before to ensure you aren’t driving drowsy.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.