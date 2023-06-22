AAA urges drivers to maintain a proper speed while driving to avoid accidents

Safe Summer Driving Tips
Safe Summer Driving Tips(KOLO)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:34 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a fatal vehicle crash Wednesday, AAA of Idaho is reminding motorists to drive carefully this summer.

Matthew Conde with AAA says during the warm summer months many drivers tend to drive faster as well. He said as people head off for longer road trips they want to cover as much ground as quickly as possible and they end up pushing themselves.

Conde said maintaining a proper speed can make all the difference, as driving over the speed limit can affect a driver’s reaction time.

He said with the 4th of July holiday coming up many people will have time off and may not get the amount of sleep they should, and many people will be drinking at holiday gatherings.

“So we have situations where perhaps people are partaking a little too much, you combine that with summer heat, standing around in the sun, a long night of watching fireworks, or whatever, and you start having people driving around that maybe aren’t as alert and attentive as they should be.”

He said if you are planning on a road trip or a long drive to get a good night’s sleep the night before to ensure you aren’t driving drowsy.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest LeBaron is beginning to build tiny homes as people across the country are opening tiny...
Tiny Home momentum continues to grow; a local builder is getting in on the action
Governor Little and State Superintendent Critchfield release new history curriculum for Idaho schools
KTTC
Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg
file
Delta Airlines launching second flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake
Rickey Jepson, 68, of Jerome is facing lewd conduct with a child under 16 and child sexual...
Jerome registered sex offender arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Mini-Cassia Chamber hosts ‘Scramble for Commerce’ Golf Tournament in Burley
Mini-Cassia Chamber hosts ‘Scramble for Commerce’ Golf Tournament in Burley
Week one of Twin Falls Tonight kicks off with great food and good vibes for all
Twin Falls Tonight kicks off with great food and good vibes for all
Behind the Business: Hwy. 30 Music Fest
Behind the Business: Hwy. 30 Music Fest
The groundbreaking ceremony for the I-84 improvements was held June 21 just outside of Jerome.
Groundbreaking held for Interstate 84 Improvements