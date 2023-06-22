Agri-Service holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility in Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A business that has been a staple in the Heyburn area for over half a century is expanding its wings.

Agri-Service in Heyburn held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon for its new $13 million 38,000-square-foot facility. It will be used for machine repair, service, and part support.

It will be located on a 12-acre plot of land between 500 West and the I-84.

“Freeway frontage for an equipment dealership is awesome. All the traffic going along the I-84 corridor is a lot of great advertising. Also, it was within the City of Heyburn where we are already committed to,” Agri-Service President Kevin Vivian said.

Additionally, he said there is a need for a new facility because the current one in Heyburn at 300 South 600 West is roughly 60 years old and does not meet Agri-Service’s current and future needs.

“We also look at the size and scope of agricultural equipment. Over the last decade, all it does is get bigger. So we built this facility to accommodate something that exists today...we don’t know what the future holds,” Vivian said.

Heyburn City Administrator Tony Morley said the new facility will be huge for the City of Heyburn because it will open the freeway corridor on the north side, which has been traditionally used for agriculture.

“We will be able to help develop this, bring in business and manufacturing, and develop this into a nice commercial corridor,” Morley said.

Additionally, the new facility will add roughly 30 new jobs to the area and expand the city’s existing tax base.

“The property tax helps because we are squeezed. Every city is squeezed for general tax funds. That’s how we operate with tax funds,” Morley said.

Vivian said the existing 300 South and 600 West facility will be closed and sold once the new facility is completed and operational in the next 12 to 18 months.

