Behind the Business: Hwy. 30 Music Fest

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “It’s not just a music fest, it’s an experience,” said Gordy Schroeder.

For ten years now, the Highway 30 Music Fest has been rocking the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds; growing year after year. But that’s not the whole truth behind the festival’s origin story.

“It all started kind of 15 years ago in the mountains of Fairfield, Idaho as a fundraiser,” said Schroeder.

After the success of that small fundraiser, Co- Founder of the Hwy 30 Music Fest, Gordy Schroeder, wanted to bring that festival to the masses.

“It’s like a big family reunion,” said Schroeder.

Fairfield wasn’t the best location for a family reunion of this size, but the Twin Fall County Fairgrounds, along Highway 30, was. And in June of 2014, the Highway 30 Music Fest was born.

“It’s very surreal thinking about what we’ve built over the years bringing the Hwy 30 Music Fest to southern Idaho,” said Schroeder.

But what does it take to put something of this scale on - year after year?

“So, this year’s event is June 21,22,23 and 24… we start on the 25th. I already have signed two headliners for next year,” said Schroeder.

But it’s not just planning and booking the acts, it takes a village of volunteers to get the job done.

“It’s not just me, it’s got my name on it, but it takes and army. We have so many volunteers who take a week off; my brother, my beautiful wife, cousins, best friends… they help do this,” said Schroeder. “It’s (because of) so many great people in this community.”

And believe it or not… Highway 30 Music Fest is a family friendly event.

“The train guy is going to be open 10 – 2 for the kids. We’ve got some bounce houses kids,” said Schroeder. “Yeah… there will be bands that are ‘adult’ you know, they may drop the f-bomb here and there… but that’s late in the night, that’s your decision as a parent.”

If you were not able to purchase tickets in advance for the festival, Schroeder says there are options to buy at the gate - while the supplies last.

And as for the parking, if you’ve ever been to the Twin Falls County Fair, it’s the same routine.

“It’s pretty much the same routine as their fair. You come in on Fair Avenue – there are some that are a little closer and we do have some handicap. Were going to have a people mover this year who helps get you around, but once it fills up it will keep moving towards Highway 30.”

And the cost of parking?

“Zero… parking costs nothing,” added Schroeder.

The festival will also feature many food and drink options for festival goers to enjoy.

The four-day Highway 30 Music Fest runs June 21st though June 24th.

