Castleford man dies in crash

Twin Falls deputies responded to three crashes Wednesday and at least one has resulted in a fatality.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:39 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County saw its share of crashes Wednesday from Kimberly to Rogerson.

Unfortunately for a Castleford family, they are dealing with the loss of their loved one, as a man was killed following a truck crash near Rogerson.

Idaho State Police say the 34-year-old man was headed eastbound on 1600 North around 11 a.m. near the intersection of 2500 East, when he drove off the left shoulder of the road, over-corrected and rolled the truck, pulling an empty stock trailer.

The driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt and died of his injuries at the scene.

Meanwhile, at the same time, deputies responded to another rollover crash in the area of 2593 E 3700 N. The vehicle struck a power pole, causing the lines to fall and starting a fire.

Also, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office reported a car failed to yield to a motorcycle at 3400 E and Kimberly Road Wednesday afternoon. The motorcycle rider was air-lifted to the hospital and the road was temporarily closed to allow the helicopter to land.

A driver who didn't see a motorcycle coming down Kimberly Road, hit them, sending them to the...
A driver who didn't see a motorcycle coming down Kimberly Road, hit them, sending them to the hospital.(Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office)
An abandoned motorcycle is nearly in the ditch after the rider was hit by a car.
An abandoned motorcycle is nearly in the ditch after the rider was hit by a car.(Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest LeBaron is beginning to build tiny homes as people across the country are opening tiny...
Tiny Home momentum continues to grow; a local builder is getting in on the action
Governor Little and State Superintendent Critchfield release new history curriculum for Idaho schools
KTTC
Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Claire Neibaur of Paul is Idaho's representative for the national Distinguished Young Woman...
Local woman qualifies for National Distinguished Young Woman Competition

Latest News

Castleford man dies in crash
Minidoka Power Museum comes to life
John Remsberg is the man behind the Minidoka Power Museum.
The Minidoka Power Museum set to open Saturday; meet the man behind the machines
Wednesday evening's online weather update {6/21/2023}