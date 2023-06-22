Castleford man dies in crash

ROGERSON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County saw its share of crashes Wednesday from Kimberly to Rogerson.

Unfortunately for a Castleford family, they are dealing with the loss of their loved one, as a man was killed following a truck crash near Rogerson.

Idaho State Police say the 34-year-old man was headed eastbound on 1600 North around 11 a.m. near the intersection of 2500 East, when he drove off the left shoulder of the road, over-corrected and rolled the truck, pulling an empty stock trailer.

The driver wasn’t wearing his seatbelt and died of his injuries at the scene.

Meanwhile, at the same time, deputies responded to another rollover crash in the area of 2593 E 3700 N. The vehicle struck a power pole, causing the lines to fall and starting a fire.

Also, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office reported a car failed to yield to a motorcycle at 3400 E and Kimberly Road Wednesday afternoon. The motorcycle rider was air-lifted to the hospital and the road was temporarily closed to allow the helicopter to land.

A driver who didn't see a motorcycle coming down Kimberly Road, hit them, sending them to the hospital. (Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office)

An abandoned motorcycle is nearly in the ditch after the rider was hit by a car. (Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office)

