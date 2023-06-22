TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday is the 25th annual Take Your Dog to Work Day across the world.

Pet Sitter’s International created the day to celebrate the great companions that dogs make.

But more than that, to raise awareness and promote pet shelters and adoptions.

Now, people honor the day by bringing their dog with them to work and sharing the pictures on social media.

The spokesperson for the day says there are two main goals with the national Take your Dog to Work Day.

“We think that your coworkers can see that special bond that you have with your pet firsthand, and hopefully be encouraged to adopt a pet of their own, but also organizations that participate use the event, they partner with animal shelters or local pet rescues, to highlight local adoptable pets in the area, or to raise money for those organizations,” said Beth Stultz-Hairston, the spokesperson for Take your Dog to Work Day.

If you do participate in Take your Dog to Work Day, share your photos with the hash tag Take your Dog to Work Day.

KMVT’s Rise and Shine will have a surprise four legged guest Friday morning in honor of the day.

