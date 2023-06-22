Groundbreaking held for Interstate 84 Improvements

Stretch of road from South Jerome to Twin Falls to undergo changes.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department broke ground on another set of Interstate 84 improvements on Wednesday afternoon.

ITD officials along with Governor Brad Little gathered on a frontage road near Interstate 84 to officially begin construction on the South Jerome Interchange to Twin Falls Interchange.

The main aspect of this project is the widening of the interstate to three lanes in each direction as well as the reconstruction of the 400 South Road Bridge to accomodate these new lanes.

This section of road is expected to see double the amount of motorists using it in 20 years, so Gov. Little said now was the time to action.

“If you let these roads get to a degraded condition it costs way more to upgrade them, so unmet maintenance is defecit spending,” Little said. “We are, without increasing taxes, without increasing fees we are addressing a critical part of the responsibility of the state, and that’s good infrastructure.”

This project is being funded by TECM funds which stands for transportation expansion and congestion mitigation funds and is under the umbrella of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho Project.

The road work will impact speed limits and close all but one lane in each direction at night, with some daytime closures being possible.

In this high traffic area, changes like this are necessary for safety according to the governor who also added that “the inconvenience of construction will be worth the luxury of safety.”

For more information about the construction click this link: https://itdprojects.org/projects/84jerometotwin/

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest LeBaron is beginning to build tiny homes as people across the country are opening tiny...
Tiny Home momentum continues to grow; a local builder is getting in on the action
Governor Little and State Superintendent Critchfield release new history curriculum for Idaho schools
KTTC
Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg
file
Delta Airlines launching second flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake
Rickey Jepson, 68, of Jerome is facing lewd conduct with a child under 16 and child sexual...
Jerome registered sex offender arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Behind the Business: Hwy. 30 Music Fest
Behind the Business: Hwy. 30 Music Fest
Twin Falls County
Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson announces candidacy for sheriff
Agri-Service holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility in Heyburn
Agri-Service holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility in Heyburn
Twin Falls deputies responded to three crashes Wednesday and at least one has resulted in a...
Castleford man dies in crash