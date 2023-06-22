Groundbreaking held for Interstate 84 Improvements

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department broke ground on another set of Interstate 84 improvements on Wednesday afternoon.

ITD officials along with Governor Brad Little gathered on a frontage road near Interstate 84 to officially begin construction on the South Jerome Interchange to Twin Falls Interchange.

The main aspect of this project is the widening of the interstate to three lanes in each direction as well as the reconstruction of the 400 South Road Bridge to accomodate these new lanes.

This section of road is expected to see double the amount of motorists using it in 20 years, so Gov. Little said now was the time to action.

“If you let these roads get to a degraded condition it costs way more to upgrade them, so unmet maintenance is defecit spending,” Little said. “We are, without increasing taxes, without increasing fees we are addressing a critical part of the responsibility of the state, and that’s good infrastructure.”

This project is being funded by TECM funds which stands for transportation expansion and congestion mitigation funds and is under the umbrella of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho Project.

The road work will impact speed limits and close all but one lane in each direction at night, with some daytime closures being possible.

In this high traffic area, changes like this are necessary for safety according to the governor who also added that “the inconvenience of construction will be worth the luxury of safety.”

For more information about the construction click this link: https://itdprojects.org/projects/84jerometotwin/

