Local teachers gather at CSI for annual I-STEM conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Although school may be out for the summer, teachers across the area are educating themselves this week at the annual I-Stem Conference at CSI.

Local K-12 and other educators are gathered at CSI for in depth STEM training.

The different strands of training this year include drones, 3-D printing, the magic of science and toys, and Lego’s.

There are more than 100 educators at this year’s four day conference.

At the conference, each teacher will leave with more knowledge and lesson plans for the school year in the fall.

“Undoubtedly we live in a time that is very difficult on educators so I think it’s remarkable that educators carve out a full week of their summer to come together and to invest in themselves so they can come back and invest in their students with the latest skills and trends in stem training,” said Chris Harper, the I-Stem Site Coordinator.

There are I-Stem conferences all across the state at different colleges and universities, so teachers are able to choose the location nearest to them.

