Mini-Cassia Chamber hosts ‘Scramble for Commerce’ Golf Tournament in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Close to 150 golfers - of all skill levels - took over the River’s Edge Golf Club in Burley on Wednesday.

This wasn’t your normal day on the links, it was all part of the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce annual Scramble for Commerce Golf Tournament.

The event featured 36 teams of four; made up of members from the chamber.

The friendly event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the local chamber of commerce.

President and CEO, Penne Main says this event is just another example of the high levels of community support here in southern Idaho.

“I believe the Mini-Cassia area is a combination of some of the most generous people I’ve ever met, and I think this is an opportunity for people to really come together and have a good time and really realize the benefits of making investments in your community,” said Main.

Each team was able to participate in sponsored events and activities at each hole. As well as multiple raffle options and games.

