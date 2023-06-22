The Minidoka Power Museum set to open Saturday; meet the man behind the machines

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka County Historical Society is opening a new portion of their museum.

“You’d have a satchel with seed over your shoulder and you could throw a piece of seed in there, poke this on the ground, tip it sideways, open it up, the seed would fall off, and you’d move on,” John Remsberg explains how one of the tools works at the museum.

John Remsberg has been working on the Minidoka Power Museum for 20 years, and now it is about to be a reality.

“I had a lot of empty buildings, and I started collecting them with this in mind, with putting together a museum,” said John Remsberg.

The Minidoka Power Museum showcases history through the lens of power and engines, and how they progressed through the years.

“I’ve set it up with an educational format, on a timeline, it starts with over in this corner over here we have a display of arrowheads, 1700 ad with the invention of all these different things like steel traps, and then it just progresses on, to hit and miss engines, certainly horsepower entered in there,” said Remsberg.

Now, after years of work and research, the museum is just days away from opening.

There will be a grand opening ceremony on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Minidoka County Historical Society.

Remsberg is hopeful this museum will bring history to life for the visitor’s as everything in the museum actually runs.

“We would hope that this will bring people in, hopefully young people as well as the older in order to have a hands-on experience, they can climb up on the steam engine and turn the steering wheel. I’ve tried to make it, so people are close to it,” said Remsberg.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.