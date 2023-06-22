Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson announces candidacy for sheriff

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls County will likely have a new sheriff in 2025, as current sheriff Tom Carter made a big announcement Wednesday.

On the steps of the Twin Falls County Courthouse Wednesday evening, Carter was joined by Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson and county prosecutor Grant Loebs. Carter announced that he is retiring at the end of his term in 2024 because he is “tired.”

Carter said he mulled over the decision with his Chief Deputy Don Newman, and they decided the best person to take over the position when Carter retires is Johnson. Carter told a group of attendees that if Johnson said he didn’t want to run for sheriff in 2024, he would not have felt comfortable retiring.

Carter has been the sheriff of Twin Falls County for the last 15 years and defeated Johnson in the 2012 Republican Primary for sheriff.

Johnson told attendees that he is honored that Carter reached out to him. He has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, at one point serving as Chief Deputy at the Jerome County Sheriffs. He is currently a Twin Falls County Commissioner, a position he has held since 2016. He commented that he has extensive knowledge of the inner workings of law enforcement and the budget process.

Carter said he and Johnson share the same vision of law enforcement.

“I want to keep an eye toward emerging technology, professionalism in our department, working with our law enforcement partners... and have a close relationship with Grant Loebs, our county prosecutor,” Johnson said.

At the announcement, Loebs announced his intentions to seek another term as the Twin Falls County Prosecutor. He said one thing he wants to continue fighting here in Idaho and Twin Falls County is the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

“I want (voters) to know that I do not take their trust or this job or its extremely high responsibilities lightly,” Loebs said.

Loebs came to Twin Falls to work as a deputy prosecutor in 1993. He has been serving as the Twin Falls County Prosecutor since 1997 when he was appointed by the Twin Falls County Board of Commissioners to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of G. Richard Bevan as Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney.

Johnson and Loebs are both Republicans. Johnson said he is unaware of any challengers he may face in the 2024 May Primary.

