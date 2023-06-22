Twin Falls Municipal Band in the middle of 118th concert season

Live on Rise and Shine: Twin Falls Municipal Band
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Municipal Band is in the middle of their 118th concert season.

The concert band performs weekly at the Twin Falls City Park.

Each week has a different theme, such as The World of Musicals, 4th of July Celebration, and Let the Good Times Roll to name a few.

They have about 50 musicians and the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday night until August 3.

The director of the band joined KMVT on Rise and Shine this morning to tell us more.

“Wanting to encourage families and people to come out into the community and enjoy the history that we have, enjoy our city park, and just some old fashioned fun, we have popcorn and cookies for sale, we’ll have tons of music, and it’s just a point to get the community together,” said Elizabeth Thomsen, the director of the band.

The concerts are free and people are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and their lawn chairs every Thursday night at 7:30.

