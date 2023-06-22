Twin Falls Tonight kicks off with great food and good vibes for all

Week one of Twin Falls Tonight kicks off with great food and good vibes for all
Week one of Twin Falls Tonight kicks off with great food and good vibes for all(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A community fan favorite event returned Wednesday as the music was rocking, people were dancing, and the vibes were immaculate.

Twin Falls Tonight kicked off its first event of the summer, celebrating its 25th year anniversary.

The annual block party has entertainment, food, and beverages that the entire community looks forward to every year.

Kicking off night one of the summer, local band “Shenanigans” performed, and that got everyone dancing. Event Organizer, Tony Prater says you can’t find this fun anywhere else.

“This is one of the best events in town because it’s all free. you have your friends in your lawn chairs, hanging out, there’s a lot of great food, we bring in some of the better vendors in for all of this, said Prater.”

The event runs for five more weeks, wrapping up July 26th.

Make sure to check out the fun every Wednesday from 6-9 on Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest LeBaron is beginning to build tiny homes as people across the country are opening tiny...
Tiny Home momentum continues to grow; a local builder is getting in on the action
Governor Little and State Superintendent Critchfield release new history curriculum for Idaho schools
KTTC
Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg
file
Delta Airlines launching second flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake
Rickey Jepson, 68, of Jerome is facing lewd conduct with a child under 16 and child sexual...
Jerome registered sex offender arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Behind the Business: Hwy. 30 Music Fest
Behind the Business: Hwy. 30 Music Fest
The groundbreaking ceremony for the I-84 improvements was held June 21 just outside of Jerome.
Groundbreaking held for Interstate 84 Improvements
Twin Falls County
Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson announces candidacy for sheriff
Live on Rise and Shine: Twin Falls Municipal Band