Twin Falls Tonight kicks off with great food and good vibes for all

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A community fan favorite event returned Wednesday as the music was rocking, people were dancing, and the vibes were immaculate.

Twin Falls Tonight kicked off its first event of the summer, celebrating its 25th year anniversary.

The annual block party has entertainment, food, and beverages that the entire community looks forward to every year.

Kicking off night one of the summer, local band “Shenanigans” performed, and that got everyone dancing. Event Organizer, Tony Prater says you can’t find this fun anywhere else.

“This is one of the best events in town because it’s all free. you have your friends in your lawn chairs, hanging out, there’s a lot of great food, we bring in some of the better vendors in for all of this, said Prater.”

The event runs for five more weeks, wrapping up July 26th.

Make sure to check out the fun every Wednesday from 6-9 on Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.

