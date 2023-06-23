Andy Avalos and Boise State football players visit Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos football team was part of First Federal Bank’s annual business after-hours “food fest,” hosted in conjunction with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce Thursday evening.

Head coach Andy Avalos and a few team members got to talk about the upcoming football season, all while wearing boots in support of the Jae Foundation.

The idea behind the Jae Foundation is to consistently check in on the well-being of your friends, family, and loved ones.

Avalos and his team want to make an impact just like the Jae Foundation has done.

“We love coming down and hanging with the leadership in this community,” Avalos said. “We’re also looking forward to having an impact on the youth in this community and hoping to inspire some young kids’ whether boys or girls, to chase their dreams, get a college education and have fun playing sports.”

Avalos and the football program declined to answer any football-related questions during the visit to Twin Falls.

