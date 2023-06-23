Andy Avalos and Boise State football players visit Twin Falls

Broncos show support to Jae Foundation
Broncos show support to Jay Foundation by wearing boots
Broncos show support to Jay Foundation by wearing boots(Kole Emplit)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:47 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Boise State Broncos football team was part of First Federal Bank’s annual business after-hours “food fest,” hosted in conjunction with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce Thursday evening.

Head coach Andy Avalos and a few team members got to talk about the upcoming football season, all while wearing boots in support of the Jae Foundation.

The idea behind the Jae Foundation is to consistently check in on the well-being of your friends, family, and loved ones.

Avalos and his team want to make an impact just like the Jae Foundation has done.

“We love coming down and hanging with the leadership in this community,” Avalos said. “We’re also looking forward to having an impact on the youth in this community and hoping to inspire some young kids’ whether boys or girls, to chase their dreams, get a college education and have fun playing sports.”

Avalos and the football program declined to answer any football-related questions during the visit to Twin Falls.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest LeBaron is beginning to build tiny homes as people across the country are opening tiny...
Tiny Home momentum continues to grow; a local builder is getting in on the action
Governor Little and State Superintendent Critchfield release new history curriculum for Idaho schools
KTTC
Man arrested following quadruple homicide in Kellogg
Castleford resident Casey Lynn Romens died after rolling his truck.
Castleford man dies in crash
file
Delta Airlines launching second flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake

Latest News

Twin Falls baseball puts three on All-Idaho First Team
Twin Falls baseball puts three on 4A All-Idaho First Team
The Buhl Tribe are now 12-2 on the season
Buhl takes two from Kimberly, extends winning streak to 12
Buhl takes two from Kimberly, extends winning streak to 12
Burley splits with Malad; Monday’s Legion baseball scores