The Firecracker Festival is set to return to Twin Falls

By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Next Friday there will be a true extravaganza at the Idaho Central Legacy Fields.

The Firecracker Festival will be June 30th featuring live music, activities like axe throwing, and bouncy houses for the kids and to cap off the night there will be fireworks.

The fireworks show will be choreographed to music so each burst of color will be synchronized to the rhythm and melodies.

There will also be food vendors along with locally crafted wines and beer.

Event organizer Haley Evans said the event if fun for the whole family.

“Yeah, so the Firecracker Festival be June 30th gates open at 4 pm and we’ll have a lineup of four bands,” said Evans. “We have Brianne Lynn to start us off, Jordan Shaw, Cliff Miller band, and The Heath Clark Band. So come on out you can get tickets, they’re $10 per person.”

The owner of Idaho Central Legacy Fields, Austin Rae, told us the Firecracker Festival will also coincide with a softball event going on before the festival with over 55 teams playing from seven states and even Canada.

“It began with just a small vision of some baseball fields, and it’s grown into something now that’s obviously far bigger,” said Rae. “But a simple message that we all need to be outside more spending time with family doing things that we love like America’s pastime.”

To purchase tickets for the festival and to learn more about the event and the bands that will be performing you can find that on Idaho Central Legacy Fields website.

