Fireworks stands open Friday; what are the laws for lighting them off in the City of Twin Falls?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday is the first day that fireworks are able to be purchased and lit off in the city of Twin Falls.

The law within the city of Twin Falls states that fireworks may only be purchased and lit off between midnight on June 23 through midnight on July 5, and may only be lit off from 8:00 a.m. through midnight.

The only fireworks that are permitted for the public use and purchase in Twin Falls are Safe and Sane fireworks, not aerial fireworks.

The Twin Falls Fire Department says the reason is because they want to try to prevent any fire’s from occurring, as well as other firework related injuries.

“They are here to protect the people, your loved ones, your family, your neighbors, you don’t want anyone hurt from a fireworks incident and you don’t want to burn your house down, you don’t want to burn your neighbors house down so that’s what these rules are for,” said Jared Fisher, an electrical fire inspector with the Twin Falls Fire Department.

The fire department spent this past week inspecting and making sure each firework stand in the city of Twin Falls is only selling Safe and Sane fireworks before they were able to open Friday.

If you have questions about fireworks laws for other cities in the Magic Valley, check with either your police department or fire departments, as laws vary among cities in Southern Idaho.

