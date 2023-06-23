Fit and Well Idaho: Hot car dangers

Heatstroke is one of the leading cause of death in vehicles for children.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Summer is here, and temperatures will be hovering into the 80′s next week.

St. Luke’s Children’s Injury Prevention is reminding parents and caregivers on the dangers of hot cars.

When out and about running errands or on a road trip, Katie Barnhill from St. Luke’s says always look before you lock.

If it’s 80 degrees outside, within 10 minutes, the car will be 100 degrees on the inside, and within an hour, it will be over 120 degrees, even when you are parked in the shade.

Kids and the elderly aren’t able to regulate their body temperatures as well as adults, so it’s vital to check the back seat every time you get out, before locking the car.

“Last year in 2022 I think nationwide we lost around I think 30 children just due to hot cars, so it’s super sad and it’s so preventable, so we always want to make sure we are checking the back seat,” said Katie Barnhill, with St. Luke’s Children’s Injury Prevention.

She says many of the newer cars have alerts that remind drivers to check the back seats.

If your car doesn’t have that, you could try leaving your purse or another item in the back seat that you need.

