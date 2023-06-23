Guild Mortgage holds seventh annual charity golf tournament

Funds will support Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operation Rescue Team (SORT).
Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls was the site of the seventh annual Guild Giving Charity Golf Tournament.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Springs Golf Course was the site of the seventh annual Guild Giving Charity Golf Tournament.

The tournament featured the maximum allowed 116 golfers split into groups of four across 29 teams.

The teams ranged from friend groups to coworkers, but the goal of the day was the same for everyone: Raise money for the Special Operations Rescue Team or SORT which is under the umbrella of the Magic Valley Paramedics.

“I just feel like it’s extremely important for us, for everybody, to be able to support local charities. It keeps the resources into our own communities, which is something that is needed,” said Debbie Owen, Branch Manager at Guild Mortgage and one of the organizers of the tournament.

In addition to the sign-up fee teams were also able to purchase raffle tickets, mulligans for their worst shots and licorice ropes, with of course all the money collected going to SORT.

The golfers also had a little bit of personal motivation because there were prizes for the top finishing teams in the eighteen-hole scramble format.

“Golf scrambles are tons of fun you get tons of people out so you don’t even have to be good at golf,” said SORT team member Chad Smith. “I’m not a golfer but it’s tons of fun to come out and play and relax and get out in the outdoors for a day and just have fun with everybody.”

Guild Mortgage chooses a different Magic Valley charity to support each year thus the name Guild Giving Tournament. With a full field of golfers and plenty of ways to assist in raising money for SORT this tournament may raise the most money yet for charity.

